AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Apr 02, 2024
World Print 2024-04-02

Erdogan concedes defeat in local polls

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:38am

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conceded defeat on Sunday in the country’s local elections, saying the vote was a “turning point” for his party after two decades in power.

Partial results from across the nation of 85 million people showed major advances for the Republican People’s Party (CHP) at the expense of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Istanbul’s mayor, the opposition’s Ekrem Imamoglu, claimed re-election with nearly all ballot boxes opened, telling a euphoric crowd of supporters: “Tomorrow is a new spring day for our country.”

Final results are expected to be released on Monday by the country’s electoral commission.

Erdogan, 70, had launched an all-out personal campaign to win back Istanbul, the economic powerhouse where he was once mayor. Rampant inflation and an economic crisis have, however, hit confidence in the ruling party.

Large crowds filled the square outside the opposition party’s Istanbul city headquarters waving Turkish flags and lighting torches to celebrate the result.

After casting his vote, Imamoglu emerged to applause and chants of “Everything will be fine”, the slogan he used when he first took the city hall from the AKP in 2019.

The 52-year-old is increasingly seen as the biggest rival to Erdogan’s AKP ahead of the next presidential election in 2028.

In Ankara, mayor Mansur Yavas — also of the CHP — claimed victory in front of large crowds of supporters, declaring “the elections are over, we will continue to serve Ankara”.

“Those who have been ignored have sent a clear message to those who rule this country,” he added.

Yavas led with 58.6 percent of the vote to 33.5 percent for his AKP opponent, with 46.4 percent of ballot boxes opened.

Opposition supporters celebrated victory in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, as well as in the southern city of Antalya.

Some AKP stronghold towns were at risk of being lost, results indicated.

“Voters have chosen to change the face of Turkey,” said CHP chairman Ozgur Ozel as the results emerged.

“They want to open the door to a new political climate in our country.”

