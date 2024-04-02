AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-02

SIFC unveils plan to give a boost to semiconductor industry

Nuzhat Nazar Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), on Monday, unveils an ambitious plan to boost the semiconductor industry in Pakistan amid educational reforms and fiscal milestones.

In a bid to attract multibillion-dollar investments, the SIFC has announced its comprehensive strategy to develop the semiconductor industry in Pakistan.

After extensive research and testing, the plan aims to leverage Pakistan’s abundant, skilled, and cost-effective human resources to capitalise on the global trillion-dollar semiconductor industry.

The initiative will initially focus on the design aspect, with future plans to expand into manufacturing and testing, positioning Pakistan as a prime destination within the semiconductor value chain.

This ambitious endeavour is expected to significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity, opening up new avenues for development and investment in the country.

In tandem with unveiling its ambitious plan to bolster Pakistan’s semiconductor industry, the SIFC underscores the pivotal role of education in shaping a skilled workforce aligned with global demands.

Acknowledging Pak-istan’s burgeoning population, the SIFC emphasizes the urgent need to align the education system with international market requirements. The initiative aims to bridge the gap in technical and vocational training, recognizing skilled human resources as a cornerstone for both foreign collaboration and domestic export.

However, amid suboptimal technical training and declining basic education standards, challenges persist. To address these issues, SIFC collaborates with government bodies at all levels to enhance education policies and standards, fostering a conducive environment for technical and vocational training.

Despite these efforts, Pakistan’s education sector grapples with significant challenges, including a staggering 26.2 million out-of-school children—the highest globally—and alarming rates of childhood stunting. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) - 2023 further highlights a decline in learning outcomes, underscoring the urgency for comprehensive reforms.

Recognising education as a national priority, SIFC advocates for a “Whole of the Government Approach” to uplift the population, transform them into skilled assets, and enhance global competitiveness.

Moreover, the SIFC’s engagement extends to mineral sector reform, with plans to establish a dedicated Mines and Minerals Division at the federal level. This initiative aims to harness Pakistan’s vast mineral potential through streamlined policies and regulations, fostering ease of doing business and attracting foreign investment.

In parallel, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) surpasses revenue targets, collecting Rs6.710 trillion in the first nine months of FY24. This achievement puts the government on track to meet its FY24 revenue collection target of Rs9.415 trillion, signaling a 30 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. To sustain this momentum and elevate the tax-to-GDP ratio to 15 per cent, comprehensive FBR reforms are imperative, requiring resolution of litigation hindrances.

As Pakistan navigates its economic trajectory, SIFC’s multifaceted approach underscores a concerted effort to address educational shortcomings, enhance industry competitiveness, and achieve fiscal milestones, positioning the nation for sustainable growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

semiconductor industry SIFC

Comments

200 characters

SIFC unveils plan to give a boost to semiconductor industry

March CPI inflation soars 20.7pc YoY

PM reaches out to Chinese engineers working on Dasu project

Cooperation and investment: World Bank, IFC bigwigs discuss potential areas with Aurangzeb

Top taxpayers: Pakistan Honour Card Scheme to be announced

SC takes suo motu notice of IHC judges’ letter

SNGPL urges PD to help ensure clearance of dues

Polling to elect 30 Senators to be held today

Rehabilitation of Tunnel 5 gates of Tarbela Dam: World Bank asks Wapda to seek Rs80bn allocation in budget

Prior to March 21st: FBR issues all refund claims of exporters

Tariff petition: PPIB for excluding certain projects from Nepra application

Read more stories