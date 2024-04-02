Markets Print 2024-04-02
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 01, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.81 280.20 JPY 1.80 1.84
EURO 297.73 300.50 AED 75.37 76.07
GBP 348.90 352.05 SAR 73.63 74.30
INTERBANK 277.90 278.10
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments