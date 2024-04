Citigroup said on Monday its primary banking unit Citibank will lay off 363 employees in New York.

The bank said last week it was in the last phase of a sweeping overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and reducing management layers.

Citi has set a broader goal to trim its global workforce of 239,000 by 20,000 over the next two years.