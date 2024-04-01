AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF official says Egypt’s next review at end-June 2024

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 08:44pm

CAIRO: The next review of Egypt’s IMF loan programme should be completed by the end of June, when authorities will be able to draw on a further $820 million, an IMF official said on Monday, after an expanded loan programme was agreed last month.

Further reviews will be completed every six months, and those will each unlock disbursements of $1.3 billion, mission chief Ivanna Vladkova Hollar said in a news conference.

An initial payment of $820 million would be received this week, after the completion of delayed reviews last month, Egypt’s prime minister said on Friday.

A additional loan from the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility would be discussed during the next review, Vladkova Hollar said.

Sri Lanka optimistic about deal with bondholders soon, says junior finance minister

The final review of the loan programme would be in the final months of 2026, she added.

Egypt’s inflation forecast is expected to remain high in the near term, with average inflation for the next fiscal year forecast at 25.5%, she said.

The country, whose budget has been stretched in recent years, needs to replace untargeted fuel subsidies with targeted social spending, she said.

IMF Egypt's

Comments

200 characters

IMF official says Egypt’s next review at end-June 2024

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Chairman PCB meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Read more stories