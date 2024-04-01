AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
India’s goods and services tax take up 11.5% year-on-year

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 04:52pm
NEW DELHI: India’s gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in March rose 11.5% year-on-year to 1.78 trillion rupees ($21.35 billion), a government statement showed on Monday.

The government had collected 1.60 trillion rupees as GST in the same period last year.

The March total was the second highest since the start of the goods and services tax regime in 2017, the statement said.

In April 2023, the government had collected 1.87 trillion rupees as GST.

Indian government raises $1.98bn by selling stakes in companies in 2023-24

Average gross GST collection for financial year 2023/24 that ended March 31, was 1.68 trillion rupees as against 1.5 trillion rupees a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2023/24, the government’s gross GST collected was about 12% higher than for the previous year at 20.1 trillion rupees, the statement said.

