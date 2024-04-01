AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.85%)
FCCL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.96%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.25%)
MLCF 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
OGDC 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.54%)
PAEL 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
PIAA 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-6.79%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
PPL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.33%)
PTC 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.57%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
SNGP 61.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.34%)
SSGC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
TELE 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TRG 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.62%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 6,907 Decreased By -12.2 (-0.18%)
BR30 22,475 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.48%)
KSE100 66,806 Decreased By -199.4 (-0.3%)
KSE30 21,977 Decreased By -73 (-0.33%)
Business & Finance

Weak Asian factories take shine off China’s rebound

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 10:19am

TOKYO: Factory activity in many Asia economies weakened in March despite a rebound in China as lacklustre domestic demand dragged on growth, surveys showed on Monday, clouding the outlook for a once fast-expanding, key driver of the global economy.

Export powerhouses Japan and South Korea saw manufacturing activities shrink, as well as Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam in a sign of the fragile state of the region’s economies.

China’s Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in March from 50.9 the previous month, a private survey showed on Monday, expanding at the fastest pace in 13 months with business confidence hitting an 11-month high.

The finding joins an official PMI survey released on Sunday that showed China’s factory activity expanded for the first time in six months.

The rebound in China, which is struggling to mount a strong economic revival partly due to a protracted property crisis, provides some welcome relief to Beijing and investors globally.

Yet, the weakness in other parts of Asia highlights the challenge the region’s policymakers face as they wrestle with patchy signs of recovery in global demand and uncertainty on when the US Federal Reserve would start to cut interest rates.

“China’s exports are picking up a bit but that’s because their goods are cheap. That means other Asian countries must compete with China for demand that’s not growing,” said Toru Nishihama, chief emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

“With no clear driver of global growth, it’s hard to paint a rosy outlook for Asia,” he added.

Japan’s final au Jibun Bank PMI stood at 48.2 in March, the highest level since November and recovering from February’s 47.2 which marked the fastest pace of contraction in over 3-1/2 years.

But activity contracted for a 10th straight month as new export orders slumped, reflecting souring sentiment in key markets like China and North America, the survey showed.

South Korea’s manufacturing activity also weakened in March as slowing domestic demand offset robust overseas sales with the PMI falling to 49.8 in March from 50.7 in February.

Taiwan’s PMI fell to 49.3 in March from 48.6 in February, while that for Vietnam dropped to 49.9 from 50.4, and Malaysia’s declined to 48.4 from 49.5, the surveys showed.

By contrast, manufacturing activity expanded in March in the Philippines and Indonesia, the surveys showed.

In revised forecasts issued in January, the IMF projected Asia’s economy to expand 4.5% this year, driven by robust US demand and the boost from expected stimulus measures in China.

Asia’s factories end 2023 on soft note amid fragile China recovery

But it said the recovery would be divergent across economies with Japan likely to see growth slow to 0.9%, in contrast to an expected 6.5% expansion in India.

The IMF expects China’s economy to expand 4.6% this year, slowing from 5.2% in 2023.

IMF Malaysia China's economy Asian factories

