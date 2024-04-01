Erdogan’s rival leads in Istanbul in high-stakes Turkiye vote

ISTANBUL: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu led a challenger from President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in local elections on Sunday, an initial count showed, in a potential boost for the Turkish opposition’s effort to reassert itself as a political force.

In another blow to Erdogan, in the nation’s second-largest city Ankara, incumbent opposition mayor Mansur Yavas declared victory over his AK Party (AKP) challenger less than three hours after polls closed in the nationwide municipal vote.

The nationwide local elections are seen by analysts as a gauge of both Erdogan’s support and the opposition’s durability.

Erdogan, who has led Turkiye for more than two decades, campaigned hard for his party to reclaim control of Istanbul from rival Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor and potential future presidential challenger.

Violence erupted in some cities in eastern Turkiye related to the election of neighbourhood officials, which were on the ballot alongside mayors and other municipal officials, with three people reported to have been killed.

According to official results based on 41.43% of ballot boxes opened, Imamoglu had 50% support compared with 41.26% for AK Party (AKP) challenger Murat Kurum, a former minister in Erdogan’s national government.

“Based on the data we have gathered, I can say that the favour and trust our citizens have in us have indeed been demonstrated,” Imamoglu said.

“The current picture greatly pleases us,” he added.

State-run Anadolu Agency also published partial official tallies showing the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leading in big cities such as Izmir, Bursa, Antalya and Adana.

The CHP’s Imamoglu had dealt Erdogan and his AKP the biggest electoral blow of his two decades in power after winning the 2019 vote. The president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies.

According to partial results, the CHP is leading nationwide by almost 39% of the votes, a first in 35 years.