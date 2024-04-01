AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-04-01

Erdogan’s rival leads in Istanbul in high-stakes Turkiye vote

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

ISTANBUL: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu led a challenger from President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party in local elections on Sunday, an initial count showed, in a potential boost for the Turkish opposition’s effort to reassert itself as a political force.

In another blow to Erdogan, in the nation’s second-largest city Ankara, incumbent opposition mayor Mansur Yavas declared victory over his AK Party (AKP) challenger less than three hours after polls closed in the nationwide municipal vote.

The nationwide local elections are seen by analysts as a gauge of both Erdogan’s support and the opposition’s durability.

Erdogan, who has led Turkiye for more than two decades, campaigned hard for his party to reclaim control of Istanbul from rival Imamoglu, the incumbent mayor and potential future presidential challenger.

Violence erupted in some cities in eastern Turkiye related to the election of neighbourhood officials, which were on the ballot alongside mayors and other municipal officials, with three people reported to have been killed.

According to official results based on 41.43% of ballot boxes opened, Imamoglu had 50% support compared with 41.26% for AK Party (AKP) challenger Murat Kurum, a former minister in Erdogan’s national government.

“Based on the data we have gathered, I can say that the favour and trust our citizens have in us have indeed been demonstrated,” Imamoglu said.

“The current picture greatly pleases us,” he added.

State-run Anadolu Agency also published partial official tallies showing the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leading in big cities such as Izmir, Bursa, Antalya and Adana.

The CHP’s Imamoglu had dealt Erdogan and his AKP the biggest electoral blow of his two decades in power after winning the 2019 vote. The president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies.

According to partial results, the CHP is leading nationwide by almost 39% of the votes, a first in 35 years.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye President of Turkiye turkiye vote

Comments

200 characters

Erdogan’s rival leads in Istanbul in high-stakes Turkiye vote

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

3rd party participation in CPEC: Pakistan, China set to finalise modalities

Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read more stories