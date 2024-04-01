Alkhidmat Foundation hosts iftar dinner for orphans, widows

LAHORE: In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan organized a spectacular Grand Iftar Dinner and Eid gift distribution for at least 2,000 orphans, 1,000 widows, and elderly persons from old-age homes enrolled under the Alkhidmat Orphans Care Program.

The event, which was presided over by Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rehman, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, witnessed an outpouring of joy and camaraderie as children reveled in activities specially tailored for their delight. From bouncing castles to face painting, a mesmerizing magic show, and henna stalls for girls, every aspect of the event was designed to create unforgettable memories.

Following the festivities, Eid gifts, clothing, and other tokens of love were distributed among the cherished attendees, including orphan children, their brave mothers, and the esteemed elders from the old-age homes.

