Zardari, PM greet Christian community

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter celebrated on Sunday.

In their separate messages, the president and the PM acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed their gratitude for their contributions.

The president reiterated country’s commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity.

The festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity, he said.

The PM extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian community of Pakistan and around the world.

He reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.

The PM lauded the “immense contributions of our Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development.”

He added, “Much more than festivity and celebration, Easter is an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and is a reminder to emulate these in our daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world.”

