AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-01

Zardari, PM greet Christian community

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated Christian community on the occasion of Easter celebrated on Sunday.

In their separate messages, the president and the PM acknowledged the active and positive role played by the Christian community in the development of Pakistan and expressed their gratitude for their contributions.

The president reiterated country’s commitment to safeguard the rights of minorities and taking measures for their prosperity.

The festival of Easter brings a message of hope, love and prosperity, he said.

The PM extended heartfelt Easter greetings to Christian community of Pakistan and around the world.

He reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all minorities in Pakistan.

The PM lauded the “immense contributions of our Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development.”

He added, “Much more than festivity and celebration, Easter is an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and is a reminder to emulate these in our daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Christian community Easter PM Shehbaz Sharif President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

Zardari, PM greet Christian community

July-March: FBR surpasses Rs6,707bn collection target

KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears

PRL explains what has made its business model ‘unsustainable’

3rd party participation in CPEC: Pakistan, China set to finalise modalities

Shared objectives: Country willing to collaborate with US: PM

MoI&P asked to settle impasse with provinces: Selling ‘un-needed’ imported urea becomes new headache for govt

Refund of coercively/illegally recovered amount: Taxpayers are not obliged to follow procedural requirements: IHC

PALSP urges govt to stop steel smuggling during Eid holidays

Over 300 lawyers support stance of six IHC judges

FBR activates Tajir Dost App

Read more stories