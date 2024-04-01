AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
Apr 01, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-04-01

Street crimes in Karachi: IG Sindh forms ‘specialised force’

NNI Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

KARACHI: In response to the recent surge in street crime incidents in Karachi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has initiated a strategic crackdown, and formed a specialized force to tackle the criminals in the metropolis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, convened a high-level meeting with the city’s top police officers.

During the meeting, IGP Memon strategically allocated the responsibility of handling the most critical cases to a team of 67 officers from Karachi’s police force with a total of 60 officers will be deployed from various districts, along with seven elite members from the SIU.

Among the key directives issued by IG Memon, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been entrusted with the task of apprehending the suspects in the robbery-resistance murder case after which the murder on resisting robbery will automatically be transferred to SIU.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Chandio has been assigned an important role in leading the charge against the culprits.

IG Memon has underscored the importance of resolving cases within a timely framework, each investigating officer is slated to handle between 10 to 12 cases concurrently, to expedite the investigative process and bring perpetrators to justice without undue delay.

IG Memon has outlined a comprehensive strategy, allocating resources and manpower to ensure swift and effective resolution of cases.

Furthermore, IG Memon has pledged generous incentives to motivate and equip officers with essential resources such as computers and fuel allowances, along with cash rewards.

street crimes in Karachi IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon

