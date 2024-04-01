AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
2024-04-01

Russia conducts ‘counter-terrorism operation’ in Dagestan

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

MOSCOW: Russia has conducted a “counter-terrorism operation” in the southern region of Dagestan on Sunday, detaining three people, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

Russia is on high alert following a mass shooting at a concert hall in Moscow on March 22 - the deadliest attack in the country in 20 years with at least 144 killed.

“Security agencies detained three bandits who were planning a number of terrorist offences. During the inspection of the places where the criminals were detained, automatic weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device ready for use were found,” the committee said on Sunday.

Earlier, the committee said that suspected criminals had been blocked by security services in several flats in residential areas of the regional capital Makhachkala and one of the biggest cities in the republic - Kaspiysk.

There were no civilian casualties and no losses among the law enforcement personnel.

The “counter-terrorism operation regime” in both Makhachkala and Kaspiysk was lifted at 1200 local time (0900 GMT), according to Makhachkala mayor Yusup Umavov.

