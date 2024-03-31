AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
World

Fire at Indonesian ammunition depot extinguished, military says

Reuters Published 31 Mar, 2024 10:28am

BOGOR: A massive fire at an ammunition depot near Indonesia’s capital was extinguished early on Sunday and the military was sweeping nearby residential areas to collect materials that had possibly flown out during explosions, a military official said.

The fire broke out on Saturday at a military ammunition depot in Bogor, on the outskirts of Jakarta, at around 6.30 p.m. (1130 GMT), causing a series of loud explosions and sending flames and smoke into the night sky.

The military said no one was killed or injured.

The blaze was extinguished at around 3.45 a.m. on Sunday, said Mohammad Hasan, the military commander for Jakarta.

“We are investigating the area around the location and we’re going to comb and clean materials that were thrown out of the depot,” Hasan told reporters near the site.

The military did not describe the objects but warned residents not to touch them as they could be dangerous.

Two units offline after fire at Russia’s Rostov power plant, governor says

Firefighters used robotic cars to help put out the flames.

The military said it suspected the blaze had started due to unstable chemicals at a part of the facility where ageing ammunition were stored.

Hasan said the ammunition were stored in the facility because the military was in the process of disposing them.

indonesia fire Indonesian ammunition depot extinguished military ammunition Mohammad Hasan

