‘The Glassworker’ set to release in Pakistan theatres

‘The Glassworker’, a hand-drawn animated feature film by Mano Animation Studios, is set to be released in Pakistan this summer, as announced on the film’s official Instagram account on Friday.

The film is directed by artist Usman Riaz, and set to be distributed by Mandviwalla Entertainment (‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’) in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram

Pakistani animation film to be showcased at France’s Annecy 2022

“‘The Glassworker’ is a work of art created by Usman Riaz and Mano, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Pakistani cinemas for audiences to enjoy in both Urdu and English,” noted Nadeem Mandviwalla in the post.

Mano Animation Studios added how they are “beyond excited” to showcase their debut film in theatres.

“We are extremely honoured to be partnering with the prestigious Mandviwalla Entertainment as the official Pakistani Theatrical Distributor for our film.”

The film also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, as well as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France in 2022.

The studio, based in Pakistan, employs a group of talented artists with collaboration extending across Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, Peru, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Renowned Spanish producer Manuel Cristóbal is also part of the feature film.