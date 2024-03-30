Volume of business on cotton market low

LAHORE: The local marker on Friday remained dull. Trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of cotton from Rahim Yar Khan finalised at Rs 21500 and 400 bales of cotton from Khan Pur finalised at Rs 22500, Naseem Usman added.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024