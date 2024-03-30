Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-30

Volume of business on cotton market low

Recorder Report Published 30 Mar, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: The local marker on Friday remained dull. Trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 9,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of cotton from Rahim Yar Khan finalised at Rs 21500 and 400 bales of cotton from Khan Pur finalised at Rs 22500, Naseem Usman added.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market cotton spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Volume of business on cotton market low

New IMF programme: Aurangzeb optimistic about prospects

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

KE suggests joint meeting to get its IGP included in IGCEP

Q2 GDP stands at 1pc despite improvement in agri sector

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Up to Rs10/litre: Significant hike in petrol prices under consideration

Exchange companies: SBP extends cash USD import facility till June 30th

March collection target too missed by FBR

Read more stories