==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 67,142.12 High: 67,246.03 Low: 66,690.94 Net Change: 594.33 Volume (000): 231,314 Value (000): 12,290,537 Makt Cap (000) 2,148,997,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,649.52 NET CH (+) 53.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,534.03 NET CH (+) 105.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,339.83 NET CH (+) 187.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,868.04 NET CH (+) 37.53 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,132.12 NET CH (+) 43.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,753.51 NET CH (+) 30.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 28- MARCH -2024 ====================================

