BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 67,142.12
High: 67,246.03
Low: 66,690.94
Net Change: 594.33
Volume (000): 231,314
Value (000): 12,290,537
Makt Cap (000) 2,148,997,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,649.52
NET CH (+) 53.93
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,534.03
NET CH (+) 105.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,339.83
NET CH (+) 187.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,868.04
NET CH (+) 37.53
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,132.12
NET CH (+) 43.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,753.51
NET CH (+) 30.73
------------------------------------
As on: 28- MARCH -2024
====================================
