Rulers put Gaza issue on back burner under influence of US: JI

KARACHI: Preparations are underway for the “Gaza Solidarity Night” scheduled for March 30 in the city, as Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi seeks public financial support for the fund-raising event.

Camps are being set up throughout the city to attract the public attention to the event. A high-level meeting, which JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman chaired at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Wednesday, was told.

The meeting discussed the party’s plan, preparations and activities for the fund-raising event on March 30. It was decided that fund raising activities will run from Thursday to Friday at markets and other public places.

“Unfortunately, the rulers have put the (Gaza) issue on the back burner under the influence of the US,” Hafiz Naeem expressed grief. However, he was firm that nation will support Hamas for its resistance and the people of Gaza against Israeli aggressions.

