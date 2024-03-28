AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Rulers put Gaza issue on back burner under influence of US: JI

Recorder Report Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 06:44am

KARACHI: Preparations are underway for the “Gaza Solidarity Night” scheduled for March 30 in the city, as Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi seeks public financial support for the fund-raising event.

Camps are being set up throughout the city to attract the public attention to the event. A high-level meeting, which JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman chaired at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Wednesday, was told.

The meeting discussed the party’s plan, preparations and activities for the fund-raising event on March 30. It was decided that fund raising activities will run from Thursday to Friday at markets and other public places.

“Unfortunately, the rulers have put the (Gaza) issue on the back burner under the influence of the US,” Hafiz Naeem expressed grief. However, he was firm that nation will support Hamas for its resistance and the people of Gaza against Israeli aggressions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US Gaza JI Hafiz Naeemur Rahman Gaza Solidarity

