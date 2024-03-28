AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-28

Japan’s yen hits 34-year low

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

NEW YORK: The yen dropped to its lowest level since 1990 on Wednesday before rebounding slightly after Japan’s top monetary officials met to discuss the rapidly weakening currency and suggested they were ready to intervene.

The dollar briefly rose to 151.975 yen, its strongest against the yen since mid-1990, and was last down 0.19% at 151.29.

The Bank of Japan, the Finance Ministry and Japan’s Financial Services Agency held a meeting late in Tokyo trading hours, after which top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said he “won’t rule out any steps to respond to disorderly FX moves”.

Japanese authorities stepped in to defend the yen at 151.94 in 2022 and finance minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday used the same words that preceded that intervention, warning Japan would take “decisive steps” against excessive currency moves.

“They are swimming against the current here, to an extent.

Intervention helps in the near term, but it’s not a long term solution,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of fx strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

The yen has slumped more than 7% this year, driven by the widening gap between US and Japanese bond yields, which the Bank of Japan’s small interest rate hike last week did little to change.

The US Federal Reserve beginning an interest rate cutting cycle and a decline in government bond yields outside of Japan may now be key to stemming the drop in the Japanese currency.

“I suspect that intervention, or threats to conduct intervention, are really just a measure of buying time until we start to see things shift on a more sustained basis outside the country,” Rai said.

KING DOLLAR The dollar is on course for solid quarterly gains after investors pared back their expectations for big interest rate cuts in the face of strong economic data and reticence from central bankers.

Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance group, said that other currencies were suffering under the weight of a strong US currency.

“The US economy has done much better than most had expected, particularly compared to other parts of the world,” Miller said.

The dollar index gained 0.11% at 104.40, and is up around 3% so far in 2024.

The market’s main focus this week is on US core inflation figures due on Good Friday, though already a bigger-than-expected jump in US durable goods orders on Tuesday boosted the dollar somewhat, weighing further on the yen.

The euro fell 0.15% to $1.0814. Sterling weakened 0.07% to $1.262.

The dollar strengthened against Sweden’s crown after the Swedish central bank held interest rates and hinted at rate cuts in the coming months. It was last up 0.33% at 10.62 crowns.

The Swiss franc fell to its lowest since early November on Wednesday at 0.9071 to the dollar. The Swiss currency is still reeling from a surprise rate cut in Switzerland last week, and is down around 7% this year.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 1.15% to $68,987.91.

Yen Japanese Yen USD Japan yen

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s yen hits 34-year low

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories