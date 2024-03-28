AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 27.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (7.48%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,878 Increased By 74.1 (1.09%)
BR30 22,569 Increased By 261.4 (1.17%)
KSE100 66,548 Increased By 641.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 21,915 Increased By 207 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-28

Japanese shares rise on weaker yen

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 06:30am

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday, as a weaker yen boosted exporters, while retail investors scooped up stocks set to go ex-dividend after the current session.

The Nikkei rose 0.9% to 40,762.73, while the broader Topix climbed 0.66% to 2,799.28.

“The yen weakened after an official of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) spoke,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

BOJ board member Naoki Tamura said the central bank must proceed slowly but steadily towards normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy.

“Tamura was seen in the market as a hawkish official but what he said today was within what BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda had said previously,” Yasuda said.

The yen hit its lowest level since mid-1990, prompting Japan’s finance minister to issue his strongest warning.

Shunichi Suzuki said authorities could take “decisive steps”, language used in autumn 2022 when Japan last intervened in the market to stem weakness in its currency.

A softer yen helps exporters as it increases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Japanese stocks also rose due to demand for shares with higher dividend payouts, strategists said.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 1.23% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries climbed 2.82%.

Yen Japanese shares Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Japanese shares rise on weaker yen

Thatta Cat-III wind projects: PPIB develops ‘new arrangements’

Outstanding dues: Iranian firm Sunir seeks PM’s help

NAC to approve Q2 GDP estimates today

SIFC set to brief ‘new guard’ on previous decisions

Full court discusses judges’ letter to SJC

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

No CCoP meeting under Dar’s chairmanship held so far

PIA privatisation: ‘scheme of arrangement’ endorsed

Chinese investment: CCP to ink MoU with SAMR

Multivitamins, natural health products: FBR imposes 20pc duty on import

Read more stories