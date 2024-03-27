AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gulf equities drop in early trade on weaker oil prices

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 01:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf dropped in early trade on Wednesday, on falling oil prices as the surge in crude stockpiles in the US weighed on trader sentiment.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - declined for a second day, after a report that crude stockpiles in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, surged and on signs major producers are unlikely to change their output policy at a technical meeting next week.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 0.9% to $85.46 a barrel by 0800 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, weighed down by losses in finance, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slid 0.6% and Dubai Islamic Bank shed 0.3%, while Dubai Electricity and Water added 0.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was down 0.2%, with Purehealth falling 1.3% and the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank sliding 1.5%.

The Qatari benchmark index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a loss of 0.7% in Baladna and a 0.6% dip in Industries Qatar.

However, Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender gained 0.2%.

Most Gulf bourses dip in early trade; Dubai gains

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, weighed down by losses in most sectors with Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, slipping 0.4% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical dropping 1.9%.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills Company surged as much as 30% on its market debut on Wednesday, trading at 62.4 riyals per share, up from an offer price of 48 riyals.

