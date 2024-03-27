AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,862 Increased By 57.8 (0.85%)
BR30 22,473 Increased By 165.7 (0.74%)
KSE100 66,354 Increased By 447.5 (0.68%)
KSE30 21,861 Increased By 152.8 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOJ’s Tamura calls for slow but steady policy normalisation

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 11:14am

TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Naoki Tamura said on Wednesday the central bank must proceed slowly but steadily toward normalising its ultra-loose monetary policy.

“In my view, the central bank’s ultimate goal is to bring interest rates back to levels where they can be pushed up or down to adjust demand, and influence price moves,” Tamura said in a speech.

While warning of some weak signs in consumption and capital expenditure, Tamura said Japan’s economy was likely to continue recovering moderately, and sustain a positive cycle in which rising wages push up inflation rates.

“The risk of our medium- and long-term (economic) forecasts being derailed is likely small,” Tamura said.

The BOJ ended eight years of negative interest rates and other remnants of its unorthodox policy last week, making a historic shift away from its focus on reflating growth with decades of massive monetary stimulus.

While the BOJ overhauled its monetary policy framework, the side-effects of prolonged easing will remain as short-term interest rates are still stuck around zero and long-term rates are not yet driven fully by market forces, Tamura said.

“How to manage monetary policy ahead is very important to ensure we deftly roll back our massive stimulus programme, and move slowly but steadily toward policy normalisation,” he said.

Bank of Japan buys 5.95 trillion yen of JGBs in Jan, lowest since June

A former commercial bank executive, Tamura is considered by markets as among hawkish members of the board. He voted for last week’s decision to end negative rates.

Despite last week’s interest rate hike, the yen has tumbled more than 1% since the policy pivot, as markets’ dovish reading of the BOJ’s communication reinforced expectations that another rate hike would be some time off.

A Reuters poll taken after the March policy shift showed more than half of economists expect the BOJ to hike rates again this year, though most of those do not see rate hikes coming at least until the fourth quarter.

Bank of Japan

Comments

200 characters

BOJ’s Tamura calls for slow but steady policy normalisation

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 66,000 with ease, up over 500 points

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories