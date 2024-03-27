AIRLINK 60.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 104.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 117.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 25.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 69.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,862 Increased By 57.8 (0.85%)
BR30 22,473 Increased By 165.7 (0.74%)
KSE100 66,368 Increased By 461.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 21,865 Increased By 157.3 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee may face some pressure as weaker yuan weighs on Asian FX

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2024 10:46am

MUMBAI: The India rupee is likely to open flat on Wednesday, although the Indian currency may face some pressure on the back of a decline in the offshore Chinese yuan that dragged most Asian currencies lower.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open largely unchanged from its close at 83.28 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The dollar index edged higher to 104.4, while the offshore Chinese yuan was down 0.1% at 7.25. The Japanese yen also fell 0.2% to 151.88, its weakest level since 1990.

Last week, a decline in the yuan had pressured the rupee alongside dollar outflows, pushing it to a record low on Friday. But the currency recovered by nearly 0.2% on Tuesday, likely aided by the central bank’s intervention and remittance inflows, traders said.

US data released overnight was mixed with durable goods orders showing a bigger-than-expected jump in February, although the consumer confidence print came in below expectations.

India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $10.5 billion in the October-December quarter, compared with $16.8 billion in year-ago period, according to data released on Tuesday.

The lower deficit along with a spike in foreign reserves to a record high last week reinforces the Indian economy improving external position, DBS Bank stated in a note on Wednesday.

DBS expects exporters’ activity and “stepped-up intervention,” by the central bank to keep the currency in the 83.20-83.40 band this week.

Indian rupee ends at over 5-month high, tracking Asian peers, foreign fund inflows

With no key US economic data expected, investors will keep an eye on remarks from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller slated to speak later in the day.

In recent remarks, Fed officials have reiterated that they still believe inflation will continue to ease but also acknowledged the heightened sense of caution about the trajectory.

US economic data Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

India rupee may face some pressure as weaker yuan weighs on Asian FX

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 66,000 with ease, up over 500 points

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories