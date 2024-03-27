Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further enhance cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including trade and economy.

The understanding was reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on Tuesday, as the later, also congratulated his Pakistani counterpart on assuming office of the foreign minister of Pakistan.

“Delighted to receive telephone call from my Excellency brother Bakhtiyor Saidov; Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. Thanked him for his message of felicitation. Discussed all areas of mutual interest and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience,” Foreign Minister Dar said in a post on the social media platform, X.

He stated that he also assured his Uzbek counterpart of his full support to further bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries for the benefit of our people.

