AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.92%)
FCCL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.18%)
FFBL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
HUBC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.97%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
MLCF 35.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
OGDC 122.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.81%)
PAEL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
PIAA 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.49%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
PTC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.55%)
SEARL 53.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.99%)
SNGP 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.95%)
SSGC 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TPLP 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
TRG 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.6%)
UNITY 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,804 Increased By 111.9 (1.67%)
BR30 22,307 Increased By 94.1 (0.42%)
KSE100 65,906 Increased By 488.9 (0.75%)
KSE30 21,708 Increased By 173.3 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-27

Minister Qaiser Ahmed visits KPT head office after taking charge

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

KARACHI: Newly-appointed Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Tuesday visited KPT head office after taking charge.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Chairman KPT, Syedain Raza Zaidi.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh presided over an introductory meeting attended by Federal Secretary Iram Anjum Khan, KPT Trustee Asif Nisar Vohra and high officials of KPT. A detailed presentation was given that included information on KPT’s activities, current projects, upcoming projects and KPT’s key issues.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh outlined his vision to elevate KPT and other port to meet international standards.

The Federal Minister expressed his strong affiliation with the Karachi Port Trust, emphasising the abundant opportunities it offers that he plans to leverage during his tenure as Minister. He further reiterated his commitment to promptly and decisively resolve the longstanding issues faced by KPT. Additionally, the Chairman of KPT echoed the Minister’s sentiments and expressed optimism about the collaborative efforts to enhance the port’s efficiency and address key challenges.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi provided an overview of KPT’s advancements in modernization and enhancement efforts. Discussions encompassed ongoing development projects, completed initiatives, and future endeavours such as the LNG complex, Harbour Crossing Bridge, Cargo Village, and Industrial Village, etc.

Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh commended KPT’s progress and expressed confidence that sustained efforts towards achieving objectives would position Karachi Port Trust as a leading global port.

The meeting concluded with Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi, presenting a memento to Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, marking the conclusion of the day’s proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KPT Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Syedain Raza Zaidi KPT chairman

Comments

200 characters

Minister Qaiser Ahmed visits KPT head office after taking charge

PIA sell-off now in sight as BoD takes major step

Cabinet approves 11-member board of PIA holding company

Co’s interest in RE projects: SIFC expresses reservations on UAE focal persons’ attitude

Use of System Charges: Higher unit cost will make power trade unfeasible?

NTDC asked to expedite work on power evacuation projects

FO says taking necessary steps to bring terrorists to justice

PM gives away excellence awards: Award-winning taxpayers to get ‘blue passport’, ‘honour card’

Stationery items: customs’ values revised

Local automobile industry in deep trouble: PAMA

Zafar Masud elected chairman of PBA

Read more stories