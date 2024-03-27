AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Military officials to be held responsible for any harm to IK: Bushra

Fazal Sher Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday named top military officials to be held responsible if something bad happened to her jailed husband.

Talking to the media informally in Adiala jail after hearing of the Al Qadir Trust case, she said that she wants to make it clear that her husband is completely fit mentally and physically.

She added that if something bad happened to Imran Khan then the top three military officials would be responsible. “I’m requesting them to take care of Imran Khan, otherwise, people would not spare them if something bad happened to him,” she warned.

Imran Khan also told the media on the occasion that a judicial commission should be constituted for the investigation of the May 9 incidents. So far, no inquiry has been conducted concerning the May 9 incidents, he said, adding that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa must hear the PTI’s petition regarding May 9 and also order the recovery of CCTV footages regarding May 9. “Those who stole the CCTV footages are responsible for May 9”, he said.

He said that President Zardari and senate elections held in the wake of rigged elections have no legal status.

Khan further said that we have nominated Omar Ayub as the opposition leader and Sher Afzal Marwat as chairman Public Accounts Committee and it is up to the speaker National Assembly to issue the notification.

About Rana Sanaullah's remarks against him, he said he would like to say that this is what mafias do.

Earlier, the Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing of £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case, completed recording statements of 10 witnesses.

During the hearing, the defence counsel completed the cross-examination of prosecution witness Jameel Ahmed.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 2.

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Al Qadir Trust case May 9

