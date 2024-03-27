AIRLINK 60.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2024 04:38am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Mar 26, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Mar-24      22-Mar-24      21-Mar-24      20-Mar-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104679       0.104507       0.104404        0.10466
Euro                             0.817357        0.81742       0.819834        0.81708
Japanese yen                    0.0049833      0.0049852      0.0049835
U.K. pound                       0.953407       0.950346       0.957087       0.956437
U.S. dollar                      0.754367       0.755262       0.751659       0.753486
Algerian dinar                  0.0056029      0.0056115      0.0056009      0.0056009
Australian dollar                0.492451       0.492808       0.497899       0.491725
Botswana pula                   0.0549179      0.0550586      0.0553221      0.0550045
Brazilian real                   0.151288       0.151382       0.150933       0.150354
Brunei dollar                    0.560035       0.560616       0.562156       0.561256
Canadian dollar                  0.555376
Chilean peso                    0.0007696      0.0007774      0.0007702      0.0007832
Czech koruna                    0.0323554      0.0322197      0.0324621      0.0323176
Danish krone                     0.109587       0.109601       0.109929       0.109569
Indian rupee                    0.0090608      0.0090419       0.009067
Israeli New Shekel               0.208521       0.208562       0.204696
Korean won                      0.0005646      0.0005695      0.0005615      0.0005629
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45323                        2.4484        2.45275
Malaysian ringgit                0.159536       0.159321       0.159859       0.158963
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162099      0.0162692       0.016241      0.0162527
Mexican peso                     0.045163      0.0451261       0.044843      0.0449601
New Zealand dollar               0.452054       0.456896       0.457723       0.455633
Norwegian krone                 0.0704312      0.0703643      0.0710245      0.0706053
Omani rial                        1.96194                        1.9549        1.95965
Peruvian sol                     0.203993                      0.203426       0.204197
Philippine peso                 0.0134241      0.0134972      0.0134165      0.0135087
Polish zloty                     0.189382       0.189156       0.190626       0.188867
Qatari riyal                                      0.2065
Russian ruble                   0.0081311      0.0081551      0.0081747      0.0081294
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201165                      0.200442        0.20093
Singapore dollar                 0.560035       0.560616       0.562156       0.561256
South African rand              0.0397033      0.0397701                     0.0397572
Swedish krona                   0.0713412      0.0716878      0.0721399      0.0719292
Swiss franc                      0.840099       0.838481       0.841535       0.846043
Thai baht                       0.0207563      0.0207364      0.0209003      0.0208768
Trinidadian dollar               0.111341                      0.110917       0.111336
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20541                      0.204672        0.20517
Uruguayan peso                  0.0199557       0.019933      0.0199347      0.0197791
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

