WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Mar 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Mar-24 22-Mar-24 21-Mar-24 20-Mar-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104679 0.104507 0.104404 0.10466 Euro 0.817357 0.81742 0.819834 0.81708 Japanese yen 0.0049833 0.0049852 0.0049835 U.K. pound 0.953407 0.950346 0.957087 0.956437 U.S. dollar 0.754367 0.755262 0.751659 0.753486 Algerian dinar 0.0056029 0.0056115 0.0056009 0.0056009 Australian dollar 0.492451 0.492808 0.497899 0.491725 Botswana pula 0.0549179 0.0550586 0.0553221 0.0550045 Brazilian real 0.151288 0.151382 0.150933 0.150354 Brunei dollar 0.560035 0.560616 0.562156 0.561256 Canadian dollar 0.555376 Chilean peso 0.0007696 0.0007774 0.0007702 0.0007832 Czech koruna 0.0323554 0.0322197 0.0324621 0.0323176 Danish krone 0.109587 0.109601 0.109929 0.109569 Indian rupee 0.0090608 0.0090419 0.009067 Israeli New Shekel 0.208521 0.208562 0.204696 Korean won 0.0005646 0.0005695 0.0005615 0.0005629 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45323 2.4484 2.45275 Malaysian ringgit 0.159536 0.159321 0.159859 0.158963 Mauritian rupee 0.0162099 0.0162692 0.016241 0.0162527 Mexican peso 0.045163 0.0451261 0.044843 0.0449601 New Zealand dollar 0.452054 0.456896 0.457723 0.455633 Norwegian krone 0.0704312 0.0703643 0.0710245 0.0706053 Omani rial 1.96194 1.9549 1.95965 Peruvian sol 0.203993 0.203426 0.204197 Philippine peso 0.0134241 0.0134972 0.0134165 0.0135087 Polish zloty 0.189382 0.189156 0.190626 0.188867 Qatari riyal 0.2065 Russian ruble 0.0081311 0.0081551 0.0081747 0.0081294 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201165 0.200442 0.20093 Singapore dollar 0.560035 0.560616 0.562156 0.561256 South African rand 0.0397033 0.0397701 0.0397572 Swedish krona 0.0713412 0.0716878 0.0721399 0.0719292 Swiss franc 0.840099 0.838481 0.841535 0.846043 Thai baht 0.0207563 0.0207364 0.0209003 0.0208768 Trinidadian dollar 0.111341 0.110917 0.111336 U.A.E. dirham 0.20541 0.204672 0.20517 Uruguayan peso 0.0199557 0.019933 0.0199347 0.0197791 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024