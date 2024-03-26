China stocks edge lower as yuan eases, property sector in focus

SHANGHAI: China stocks edged lower on Tuesday with yuan’s recent weakness affecting investor sentiment, while focus was also on policy support for the country’s struggling property sector.

The yuan eased against the dollar, after a sharp bounce the previous day, pressured by underlying expectations that easier monetary policy at home and broad greenback strength will lead to more weakness in the local currency.

Chinese regulators are pushing banks to speed up approvals of new loans to cash-starved private property developers, people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.