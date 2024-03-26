AIRLINK 60.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.12%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
DGKC 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.56%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.51%)
PAEL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.98%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.85%)
SEARL 53.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.26%)
SNGP 61.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TRG 70.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,778 Increased By 86.1 (1.29%)
BR30 22,288 Increased By 74.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 65,768 Increased By 350.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,660 Increased By 125.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Recovery in rupee nudges down Indian bond yields, state debt sale eyed

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:24am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields started the holiday-truncated week a tad lower as the rupee recovered after declining to a record low on Friday, while a record debt borrowing from states will cap any major downward move.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.0860% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0927%. Indian markets were shut on Monday and will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

“Since there is no new damage to the currency, sentiment has improved, which can be seen in trading levels, but back-to-back heavy debt sales have ensured we do not see any rally at the fag end of the fiscal,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Indian rupee recovered from record lows hit on Friday and was around 83.32 to the dollar, with traders expecting the central bank to stop major depreciation in the currency.

Bond yields rose on Friday as the rupee fell to its record low, pressured by a drop in the offshore Chinese yuan and strong domestic dollar demand close to the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Indian states will aim to raise a record 600.32 billion rupees ($7.20 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day. The amount is more than double of what was scheduled.

The bond sale comes after states raised over 742 billion rupees last week through two debt auctions, and will push up the gross supply for the fiscal to above 10 trillion rupees.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

States are likely to gross borrow a record 11.1 trillion rupees in the next financial year starting April, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Meanwhile, US yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield trading close to the 4.25% mark on Friday as recent data continues to raise concerns around monetary policy easing, even as the Federal Reserve maintained its outlook for three cuts in 2024.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Recovery in rupee nudges down Indian bond yields, state debt sale eyed

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply cuts against weaker dollar

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Read more stories