Wheat near 3-week high amid concerns over Russian shipments

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:18am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday and were trading near a three-week high, supported by concerns that exports from top supplier Russia could be disrupted by a dispute between shippers and regulators over grain quality.

Russian wheat export up

Soybean and corn futures fell ahead of a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) planting intentions report due on Thursday that could move the markets.

Fundamentals

  • The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $5.56-1/2 a bushel by 0004 GMT after reaching $5.67 on Monday, its highest since March 4. * CBOT soybeans were down 0.3% at $12.06-1/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.2% to $4.37 a bushel.

  • All three contracts are near their lowest levels since 2020 amid plentiful supply and speculators are betting on further price falls. Wheat fell as low as $5.23-1/2 this month.

  • Russian authorities are preventing the processing and shipment of about 400,000 metric tons of grains, the owner of one of Russia’s largest grain exporters, TD RIF, said.

  • Authorities say their action follows complaints from importing countries about the non-compliance of Russian grain quality with quarantine requirements.

  • Traders were already concerned about the impact on Ukrainian wheat exports of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port and energy infrastructure.

  • Meanwhile, winter grain crops are in mediocre condition in large parts of the European Union, EU crop monitoring service MARS said.

  • However, huge supply from Russia - the biggest exporter - has driven down wheat prices and analysts predict that shipments could set a new March record of 5 million tons this month.

  • Elsewhere, consultants AgRural said Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean harvest had reached 69% of the planted area, as of last Thursday, slightly below the 70% seen at the same time a year earlier.

  • Traders are waiting for a USDA planting intentions report due on Thursday, with analysts predicting an increase in soybean area and declines in corn and wheat area.

