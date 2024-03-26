AIRLINK 60.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.12%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
DGKC 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.56%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.51%)
PAEL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.98%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.85%)
SEARL 53.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.26%)
SNGP 61.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TRG 70.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,778 Increased By 86.1 (1.29%)
BR30 22,288 Increased By 74.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 65,768 Increased By 350.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,660 Increased By 125.8 (0.58%)
Banks, real estate stocks drag Australian shares lower ahead of data-heavy week

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:09am

Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday tracking overnight Wall Street losses, led by banking and real estate stocks, as investors awaited key local and US inflation data due later in the week for clues on central banks’ interest rate path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% to 7,800.60 by 0029 GMT.

The benchmark closed 0.5% higher on Monday.

Investors are focussed on Australia’s February consumer price index data due on Wednesday, and the US personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, on Friday.

Meanwhile, a survey found that Australian consumer sentiment eased from 20-month highs in March.

It followed a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting last week, where it kept rates steady and toned down its tightening bias. Rate-sensitive financials fell 0.1%, with three of the “Big Four” banks retreating between 0.6% and 0.8%.

However, Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up 0.3%. Real estate stocks slipped 0.8%.

Australian shares climb to 2-week high as miners, financials shine

Technology stocks shed 1.1%, and were on track for their worst day since March 15.

Tech majors Wisetech Global and Xero fell as much as 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks rose as much as 1% on rising gold prices.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining gained as much as 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

Tracking global oil prices, the energy sub-index advanced as much as 0.8%. Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos were up as much as 1.1% and 0.8%.

Premier Investments jumped as much as 9.3% to a record high, after the specialty retailer said it was exploring a demerger and separate listing of its Smiggle and Peter Alexander brands as part of an ongoing strategic review.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,025.84.

