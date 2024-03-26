AIRLINK 60.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.09%)
DGKC 65.10 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.7%)
FCCL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.24 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (2.54%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.25 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.03%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.85%)
SEARL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.28%)
SNGP 61.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
TPLP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
TRG 70.14 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.92%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,778 Increased By 86.1 (1.29%)
BR30 22,293 Increased By 80.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 65,762 Increased By 344.5 (0.53%)
KSE30 21,659 Increased By 124.9 (0.58%)
Japan’s Nikkei drifts as chip gains offset Uniqlo owner’s retreat

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average oscillated between small gains and losses on Tuesday, as gains in chip-related stocks offset declines by heavyweights such as Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and Nissan Motor.

Three of the Nikkei’s four biggest supports were in the semiconductor sphere, led by chipmaking-equipment giant Tokyo Electron, as they tracked a record rally in US peer Nvidia.

However, Nissan slumped more than 4% after an update to its medium-term business plan post a market close on Monday that underwhelmed investors. Fast Retailing sagged 1.5%, continuing its retreat this week from Friday’s record high.

The Nikkei was little changed at 40,422.23 as of 0143 GMT, following Monday’s 1.16% drop back from Friday’s fresh all-time peak of 41,087.75.

Of the index’s 225 components, 119 rose, 102 fell and four were flat.

The broader Topix was last up 0.22%, after starting the day lower.

Noting support from the upward-pointing five-day moving average at around 40,530, “I think it would be quite difficult for the Nikkei to turn lower,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

However, while any declines are likely to be small, gains are also unlikely to exceed about 100 points this session, in a market with no strong sense of direction or fresh trading cues, Kamitani added.

Tokyo Electron rose 0.46% and was the biggest gainer by index points due to its heavy weighting.

Japan’s Nikkei closes lower on profit-taking

Silicon producer Shin-Etsu Chemical was no. 2, advancing 1.48%. Screen Holdings, another chipmaking-equipment manufacturer, was no. 4, rising more than 3%.

Nvidia, the company at the centre of the artificial intelligence fervour, notched a second successive all-time closing high on Monday, after extending its winning run to a sixth straight session.

