AIRLINK 60.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.12%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
DFML 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
DGKC 65.01 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.56%)
FCCL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.4%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 103.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.81%)
HUBC 117.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.25%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.14%)
KOSM 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
MLCF 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.55%)
OGDC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (2.51%)
PAEL 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.04%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 107.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.98%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.85%)
SEARL 53.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.26%)
SNGP 61.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
SSGC 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TELE 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.61%)
TPLP 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TRG 70.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.76%)
UNITY 23.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 6,778 Increased By 86.1 (1.29%)
BR30 22,288 Increased By 74.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 65,768 Increased By 350.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,660 Increased By 125.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2024 10:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, kicking off a holiday-truncated week in line with Asian peers.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,124 as of 8:07 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Friday’s close of 22,096.75.

Asian markets opened higher, with the MSCI ex-Japan advancing 0.3%, after dropping 1.1% in the last two sessions.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, after logging the best week in 2024 so far on Friday, as investors braced themselves for US inflation data due later in the week and as a Federal Reserve-driven rally came to a pause.

India’s blue-chip indexes Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained about 0.3% each last week. The small- and mid-caps also added about 1.4% each despite valuation concerns.

With concerns regarding inflated valuations in small- and mid-cap stocks persisting, large-caps are expected to outperform in the medium term, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Fed optimism powers Indian shares to weekly gains

Foreign portfolio investors sold Indian shares worth 33.10 billion Indian rupees (~ $397 million) on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought a net 37.65 billion rupees of stocks.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

FC soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in attack on Pakistan naval base

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Oil trades little changed as markets weigh Russian supply cuts against weaker dollar

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Read more stories