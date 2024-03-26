Embittered Punjab minister Azma Bukhari walks out of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: An interesting situation developed during the Punjab Assembly’s session on Monday when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari walked out of the House, saying somebody had made an inappropriate gesture towards her.

Taking notice of her complaint, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer sent Begum Ishrat Ashraf of the PML-N to go and bring her back to the assembly.

The deputy speaker also warned members of the opposition of strict action in case any of them was caught making such gestures in future.

He also ordered an inquiry in order to identify members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) who were responsible for the incident.

As soon as the session got underway, the MPAs belonging to both the SIC-PTI-led opposition and the provincial government came face to face with each other.

Members of the opposition kept making noise and hooting during the speech of the PML-N leader Amjad Ali Javed.

Addressing the speaker, Azma said that the MPAs sitting on treasury benches always listened to the speeches made by those belonging to the opposition attentively. “But here the case is exactly the opposite as members of the opposition are constantly hooting,” she complained.

Opposition members, on the occasion, raised placards inscribed with slogans for the release of former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Also during the session, newly-elected MPAs Kanwal Noman and Saima Zahid took oath.The deputy speaker administered the oath to them.

Speaking on a point of order, SIC-PTI leader Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan said that today Punjab had become a police state. “The crime data shows that we are living in a police state,” he said, adding, “The law and order situation is deteriorating by the day.”