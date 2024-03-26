Widening and improvement of roundabout: CDA allocates Rs8.5m budget

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) allocated a budget of 8.5 million rupees to widen the roundabout adjacent to Khayaban-e-Iqbal Junction, Service Road East, Sector F-10.

According to details, the CDA is working on various projects to provide the best travel facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. The CDA is also working on the traffic management system in Islamabad so that the citizens do not have to face problems like traffic jams and save them from wasting valuable time.

The CDA is taking into consideration the facilities of the citizens, the work of widening and the improvement of roundabout adjacent to Khayaban-e-Iqbal Junction, Service Road East, Sector F-10 a decision has been made.

A budget of 8.5 million rupees has been allocated, too.

In this regard, tenders have also been published in newspapers.

It should be noted that after the complete scrutiny of the received bids, the work on the said project will be started soon.

This will not only help significantly in controlling the flow of traffic rather, there will be substantial help in ending the traffic problems in the twin cities.

On the direction of the CDA chairman, plantation will also be done by marking suitable places to make the project beautiful and attractive.

