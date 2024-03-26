4.8m ration bags delivered to the poor under Ramazan Package

LAHORE: The Punjab government persists in its efforts to provide relief to deserving families during the holy month of fasting through the successful continuation of the Nighaban Ramazan package. As per recent updates, a total of 4.8 million ration bags have been distributed to those in need, delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the progress of the Ramazan package and the implementation of price control measures.

The meeting saw the participation of administrative secretaries from various departments including industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, and Chairman of PITB, alongside other concerned officials. Additionally, additional chief secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners joined the meeting remotely via video link.

During the session, officials provided insights into the ongoing crackdown on profiteers during Ramazan, revealing that 6,132 individuals had been apprehended and 2,109 cases were registered in connection with price exploitation. Moreover, price magistrates conducted inspections at nine lac locations and imposed fines totaling Rs 75 million for violations.

Acknowledging the challenges faced in delivering ration bags to households as part of the Ramazan package, the chief secretary lauded the pivotal role of administrative officers in ensuring its successful implementation. He also commended the Punjab Information Technology Board for its efforts in maintaining transparency through digital monitoring of the programme.

In a decision made during the meeting, certificates of appreciation will be awarded to the top-performing districts involved in the distribution of ration bags.

Furthermore, secretaries from the industries and agriculture departments provided detailed briefings highlighting the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the province under the directives of the chief minister. They emphasised the positive impact of effective monitoring and administrative measures in stabilising prices of essential commodities like potatoes, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Additionally, they noted that over 1.5 million consumers had benefited from agriculture fair price shops established in Ramazan bazaars.

