AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-26

4.8m ration bags delivered to the poor under Ramazan Package

Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

LAHORE: The Punjab government persists in its efforts to provide relief to deserving families during the holy month of fasting through the successful continuation of the Nighaban Ramazan package. As per recent updates, a total of 4.8 million ration bags have been distributed to those in need, delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to assess the progress of the Ramazan package and the implementation of price control measures.

The meeting saw the participation of administrative secretaries from various departments including industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, and Chairman of PITB, alongside other concerned officials. Additionally, additional chief secretaries, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners joined the meeting remotely via video link.

During the session, officials provided insights into the ongoing crackdown on profiteers during Ramazan, revealing that 6,132 individuals had been apprehended and 2,109 cases were registered in connection with price exploitation. Moreover, price magistrates conducted inspections at nine lac locations and imposed fines totaling Rs 75 million for violations.

Acknowledging the challenges faced in delivering ration bags to households as part of the Ramazan package, the chief secretary lauded the pivotal role of administrative officers in ensuring its successful implementation. He also commended the Punjab Information Technology Board for its efforts in maintaining transparency through digital monitoring of the programme.

In a decision made during the meeting, certificates of appreciation will be awarded to the top-performing districts involved in the distribution of ration bags.

Furthermore, secretaries from the industries and agriculture departments provided detailed briefings highlighting the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the province under the directives of the chief minister. They emphasised the positive impact of effective monitoring and administrative measures in stabilising prices of essential commodities like potatoes, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Additionally, they noted that over 1.5 million consumers had benefited from agriculture fair price shops established in Ramazan bazaars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government PITB ration bags Zahid Akhtar Zaman Nighaban Ramazan package

Comments

200 characters

4.8m ration bags delivered to the poor under Ramazan Package

PTI says economic situation does warrant IMF programme

PM expresses dismay over gas tariff hike

Major tax base-broadening initiative: ‘Tajir Dosti’ plan to be extended to more cities

Track and trace system: PM directs removal of all legal hitches

Pak-Afghan PTA likely to be finalised

Proposed acquisition in Telenor Pakistan: CCP still awaiting crucial info from PTCL

Sales tax evasion of nearly Rs5bn: LTO Karachi registers FIR against corporate entity

OCAC urges govt to dismantle smuggling network

Ban on unions in energy cos: PSI seeks ILO’s intervention

Military custody: SC directs AGP to submit list of 9th May accused

Read more stories