Wafaqi Mohtasib presents annual report to President

Naveed Butt Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Wafaqi Mohtasib of Pakistan has processed a total of 194,099 complaints against the maladministration of government departments in 2023, which is 18 per cent higher than the previous year.

Out of these, 193,028 complaints were disposed of which is 2.2 per cent higher than the year 2022.

This was reported by the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, who called on President Asif Ali Zardari and presented the Annual Report of the Federal Ombudsman, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The Mohtasib briefed the president about the performance and initiatives taken by the Federal Ombudsman. He said that the Ombudsman was providing speedy and free-of-cost justice to the complainants against the maladministration of various government departments. He informed that 49,190 complaints were received online in 2023, which was an increase of 47 per cent from last year. He added that 22,321 complaints were received through the Mobile App, showing an increase of 21 per cent as compared to the year 2022. He stated that the Ombudsman was using the latest technology to help in the speedy redressal of cases and to enhance its outreach to the people in remote areas of the country.

The Mohtasib highlighted that the opening of new regional offices, holding of Khuli Katcheries, launching of the Informal Resolution of Disputes mechanism, and visits of Mohtasib’s inspection teams had helped in addressing complaints, besides leading to an increase in the registration of complaints. He further said that the office of Overseas Pakistanis in the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat had processed a record 202,367 complaints received through Pakistan Missions abroad, and One-Window Facilitation Desks at all international airports of the country.

The president appreciated the performance of the Mohtasib and urged the need to take further steps to enhance its outreach so that the maximum number of people could benefit from its services.

