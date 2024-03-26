11 Rohingya found dead after Indonesia boat capsize

MEULABOH (Indonesia): The bodies of at least 11 Rohingya refugees have been recovered off Indonesia’s westernmost coast after their boat believed to be carrying around 150 people capsized last week, officials said Monday.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Indonesian rescuers called off the search for any remaining Rohingya refugees on Friday after 75 were rescued, despite reports from some survivors that dozens of people were swept away when their boat and another trying to help them capsized days earlier.

The head of the local search and rescue operation, Muhammad Fathur Rachman told AFP nearly half-a-dozen Rohingya were found dead at sea 14 nautical miles (26 kilometres) from shore.