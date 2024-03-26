AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Recorder Report Published 26 Mar, 2024 04:20am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 25, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Eva Tokyo      Disc Base      Eastwind Shipping
                                 Oil            Company            23-03-2024
B-2               Sun 9          L/17500        East Wind Shipping
                                 Ethanol        Company            22-03-2024
B-5               Trans          Load           Ocean              22-03-2024
                  Spring         Clinkers       Services
B-6/B-7           Ital Unica     D/L            Green Pak          24-03-2024
                                 Container      Shipping
B-10 B-11         Ince           Disc           Eastwind           19-03-2024
                  Anadolu        Wheat          Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12         Moonbeam       Load Talc      Crystal Sea        23-03-2024
                                 Lumps          Service
B-14/B-13         Avigator       Disc           SeaHawks           21-03-2024
                                 General        Pvt Ltd
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Ince           Disc Wheat     North Star         17-03-2024
                  Inebolu        in Bulk        International
B-16/B-17         Sukhoor        Disc Wheat     North Star     13-03-2024
                  Alkhaleej II   in Bulk        International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Haj            Load           Crystal Sea        18-03-2024
                  Muhammed       Cement         Service
B-28/B-29         Hansa          D/L            Hapag-Lloyd        24-03-2024
                  Europe         Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/Saptl-3   D/L            CmaCgm                            24-03-2024
CmaCgm Gemini     Container      Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Saptl-4           CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm Pakistan    24-03-2024
                  Attila         Container      Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm            25-03-2024     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Attila                                                                Pvt Ltd
CmaCgm            25-03-2024     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Gemini                                                                Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.t. Quetta       25-03-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
Woojin Elvis      25-03-2024     D/4000                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                    Services Pvt Ltd
CmaCgm            25-03-2024     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
Titus                                                                 Pvt Ltd
Es Effort         26-03-2024     D/7000                      EastwindShipping
                                 Chemical                         Company Ltd
Cosco             26-03-2024     D/L Container                   CoscoShiping
Antwerp                                                      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Independent
Spirit            26-03-2024     D/L Container                Riazeda Pvt Ltd
X-Press           26-03-2024     D/L Container                 X-PressFeeders
Capella                                                              Shipping
Daytona           26-03-2024     D/27495 Dap                    Bulk Shipping
Beach                                                        Agencies Pvt Ltd
Melpomeni         26-03-2024     D/10300                        Seahawks Asia
                                 General Cargo                 Global Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Vancover          25-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Cheroute Sky      25-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
Grace Bridge      25-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Cassiopeia        25-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
Dm Dragon         25-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
Solar Catie       25-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
M.t.Shalamar      25-03-2024     Tanker                                     -
Gsl Elizabeth     25-03-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Bharadwaj      River Sand     Crystal Sea   Mar. 22nd, 2024
                                                Shipp
MW-2              Pindos         Cement         Crystal Sea   Mar. 22nd, 2024
                                                Shipp
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Mackenzie      Coal           Ocean         Mar. 24th, 2024
                                                World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Forshun        Palm oil       Alpine        Mar. 23rd, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Paloma         Gas oil        GAC           Mar. 24th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Belforest      Canola         Ocean         Mar. 24th, 2024
                                 Seed           Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LPG            M             Mar. 23rd, 2024
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Bremen        Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 25th, 2024
MSC Lome-V        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Al-Wajbah         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Forshun           Palm oil       Alpine                       Mar. 25th, 2024
Bharadwaj         River Sand     Crystal Sea                             -do-
                                 Shipp
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nimble Nicky      Iron Ore       Universal Shipping           Mar. 25th, 2024
Solar Roma        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Shiva             LPG            M. International                        -do-
Sky Runner        Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for berths
Epicurus          Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Taxidiara         Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
MSC Spring        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII       Container      GAC                          Mar. 25th, 2024
MSC Maeva         Container      MSC PAK                      Mar. 26th, 2024
Maersk
Sentosa           Container      GAC                                     -do-
X-Press
Bardsey           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

