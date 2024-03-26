Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 25, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Eva Tokyo Disc Base Eastwind Shipping Oil Company 23-03-2024 B-2 Sun 9 L/17500 East Wind Shipping Ethanol Company 22-03-2024 B-5 Trans Load Ocean 22-03-2024 Spring Clinkers Services B-6/B-7 Ital Unica D/L Green Pak 24-03-2024 Container Shipping B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind 19-03-2024 Anadolu Wheat Shipping Co. B-11/B-12 Moonbeam Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-03-2024 Lumps Service B-14/B-13 Avigator Disc SeaHawks 21-03-2024 General Pvt Ltd Cargo B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024 Inebolu in Bulk International B-16/B-17 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024 Alkhaleej II in Bulk International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024 Muhammed Cement Service B-28/B-29 Hansa D/L Hapag-Lloyd 24-03-2024 Europe Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/Saptl-3 D/L CmaCgm 24-03-2024 CmaCgm Gemini Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 24-03-2024 Attila Container Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Attila Pvt Ltd CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Gemini Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.t. Quetta 25-03-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. Woojin Elvis 25-03-2024 D/4000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Pvt Ltd CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Titus Pvt Ltd Es Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 EastwindShipping Chemical Company Ltd Cosco 26-03-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Antwerp Line Pak Pvt Ltd Independent Spirit 26-03-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd X-Press 26-03-2024 D/L Container X-PressFeeders Capella Shipping Daytona 26-03-2024 D/27495 Dap Bulk Shipping Beach Agencies Pvt Ltd Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 Seahawks Asia General Cargo Global Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Vancover 25-03-2024 Container Ship - Cheroute Sky 25-03-2024 Tanker - Grace Bridge 25-03-2024 Container Ship - X-Press Cassiopeia 25-03-2024 Container Ship - Dm Dragon 25-03-2024 Tanker - Solar Catie 25-03-2024 Tanker - M.t.Shalamar 25-03-2024 Tanker - Gsl Elizabeth 25-03-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea Mar. 22nd, 2024 Shipp MW-2 Pindos Cement Crystal Sea Mar. 22nd, 2024 Shipp ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Mackenzie Coal Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024 World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 23rd, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Paloma Gas oil GAC Mar. 24th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Belforest Canola Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024 Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LPG M Mar. 23rd, 2024 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Bremen Container MSC PAK Mar. 25th, 2024 MSC Lome-V Container MSC PAK -do- Al-Wajbah LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 25th, 2024 Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea -do- Shipp ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal Shipping Mar. 25th, 2024 Solar Roma Palm oil Alpine -do- Shiva LPG M. International -do- Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths Epicurus Gas oil Alpine -do- Taxidiara Cement Global Maritime -do- MSC Spring Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Mundra VIII Container GAC Mar. 25th, 2024 MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK Mar. 26th, 2024 Maersk Sentosa Container GAC -do- X-Press Bardsey Container GAC -do- Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- =============================================================================

