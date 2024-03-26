KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (March 25, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Eva Tokyo Disc Base Eastwind Shipping
Oil Company 23-03-2024
B-2 Sun 9 L/17500 East Wind Shipping
Ethanol Company 22-03-2024
B-5 Trans Load Ocean 22-03-2024
Spring Clinkers Services
B-6/B-7 Ital Unica D/L Green Pak 24-03-2024
Container Shipping
B-10 B-11 Ince Disc Eastwind 19-03-2024
Anadolu Wheat Shipping Co.
B-11/B-12 Moonbeam Load Talc Crystal Sea 23-03-2024
Lumps Service
B-14/B-13 Avigator Disc SeaHawks 21-03-2024
General Pvt Ltd
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Ince Disc Wheat North Star 17-03-2024
Inebolu in Bulk International
B-16/B-17 Sukhoor Disc Wheat North Star 13-03-2024
Alkhaleej II in Bulk International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Haj Load Crystal Sea 18-03-2024
Muhammed Cement Service
B-28/B-29 Hansa D/L Hapag-Lloyd 24-03-2024
Europe Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/Saptl-3 D/L CmaCgm 24-03-2024
CmaCgm Gemini Container Pakistan Pvt Ltd
Saptl-4 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm Pakistan 24-03-2024
Attila Container Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Attila Pvt Ltd
CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Gemini Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.t. Quetta 25-03-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
Woojin Elvis 25-03-2024 D/4000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services Pvt Ltd
CmaCgm 25-03-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
Titus Pvt Ltd
Es Effort 26-03-2024 D/7000 EastwindShipping
Chemical Company Ltd
Cosco 26-03-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping
Antwerp Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Independent
Spirit 26-03-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt Ltd
X-Press 26-03-2024 D/L Container X-PressFeeders
Capella Shipping
Daytona 26-03-2024 D/27495 Dap Bulk Shipping
Beach Agencies Pvt Ltd
Melpomeni 26-03-2024 D/10300 Seahawks Asia
General Cargo Global Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Vancover 25-03-2024 Container Ship -
Cheroute Sky 25-03-2024 Tanker -
Grace Bridge 25-03-2024 Container Ship -
X-Press
Cassiopeia 25-03-2024 Container Ship -
Dm Dragon 25-03-2024 Tanker -
Solar Catie 25-03-2024 Tanker -
M.t.Shalamar 25-03-2024 Tanker -
Gsl Elizabeth 25-03-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea Mar. 22nd, 2024
Shipp
MW-2 Pindos Cement Crystal Sea Mar. 22nd, 2024
Shipp
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Mackenzie Coal Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024
World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 23rd, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Paloma Gas oil GAC Mar. 24th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Belforest Canola Ocean Mar. 24th, 2024
Seed Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LPG M Mar. 23rd, 2024
International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Bremen Container MSC PAK Mar. 25th, 2024
MSC Lome-V Container MSC PAK -do-
Al-Wajbah LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Forshun Palm oil Alpine Mar. 25th, 2024
Bharadwaj River Sand Crystal Sea -do-
Shipp
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Nimble Nicky Iron Ore Universal Shipping Mar. 25th, 2024
Solar Roma Palm oil Alpine -do-
Shiva LPG M. International -do-
Sky Runner Palm oil Alpine Waiting for berths
Epicurus Gas oil Alpine -do-
Taxidiara Cement Global Maritime -do-
MSC Spring Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Mundra VIII Container GAC Mar. 25th, 2024
MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK Mar. 26th, 2024
Maersk
Sentosa Container GAC -do-
X-Press
Bardsey Container GAC -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments