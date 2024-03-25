AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Tech lobby slams EU ‘rush’ to probe Apple, Google and Meta

AFP Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:16pm

BRUSSELS: The EU probes launched Monday into Apple, Google and Meta send a “worrying signal”, one of the main tech lobbying groups said after the European Commission announced the first ever investigations under a new digital law.

“The timing of these announcements, while the DMA compliance workshops are still ongoing, makes it look like the Commission could be jumping the gun,” said the head of CCIA Europe, Daniel Friedlaender.

“As we all know, data takes time to collect. What we see now, however, sends a worrying signal that the EU might rush into investigations without knowing what they’re investigating,” Friedlaender added.

Apple in talks to let Google’s Gemini power iPhone AI features, Bloomberg News says

CCIA’s members include Apple, Google and Meta.

The EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, pushed back at the CCIA’s claim.

“We take stakeholder input as an important input. But of course it is up to us to take the decision about opening cases. It’s for us to prove that something is wrong here,” she told reporters in Brussels.

“I definitely do not think that this is rushed. I think it is very timely, reflecting the promises that have been given and the law that has been passed,” she added.

