BoK, ICMA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) have partnered through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). BoK will provide ICMA students, affiliates, and members with valuable internship opportunities within various BoK departments, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by Irfan Saleem Awan, MD/CEO (A) & CFO of BoK, and Shehzad Ahmed Malik, President of ICMA.

The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives from both organizations, including Muhammad Asif, Group Head HRDG, Moin Rana, Group Head Operations, Ihsan Ullah Ihsan, Group Head RAMG, Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head IBG (A), and Mudassar Iqbal, Chief Internal Auditor amongst others.

These internships will equip participants with practical experience and professional skills in a real-world banking environment. ICMA affiliates, particularly those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), will gain practical exposure working with a leading financial institution in the province.

Additionally, BoK employees can benefit from discounted fees on various ICMA courses and seminars, enhancing their financial management expertise and professional knowledge. This will ultimately empower them to better serve the Bank.

ICMA is an international accounting body established and chartered by the Government of Pakistan. Founded in 1951, ICMA operates nationwide with offices in all major Pakistani cities, including Peshawar. As a member of international accounting forums, ICMA offers globally accredited CMA degrees to its qualified members.

BoK, a banking company established under the Bank of Khyber Act passed by the Provincial Legislative Assembly duly incorporated under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, having its registered office at 24- The Mall, Peshawar Cantt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Bank has long been associated with business and commercial circles and has been actively engaged in catering to the financial needs of all sectors.

