AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Grand Mufti of Bosnia & Herzegovina meets Rector IIUI

APP Published 25 Mar, 2024 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The esteemed Grand Mufti of the Islamic Community of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dr Husein ef Kavazovic called on Professor Dr Samina Malik, Rector, International Islamic University, Islamabad at her office in the new campus of the university.

During the meeting issues pertaining to expanding bilateral educational ties between IIUI, Bosnia and Herzegovinian universities especially in the fields of Islamic studies, training of Aima, Jurisprudence and law were discussed, said a press release here yesterday.

The grand Mufti appreciating the role of IIUI in serving the Muslim world said that there are a number of learned scholars, bureaucrats, Aima and researchers in Bosnia who have benefited from the IIUI.

He said the university has close objectives akin to the Islamic studies faculties of the Bosnia and Herzegovinian universities.

He also expressed appreciation for the deep bonds of friendship between the peoples of Bosnia and Pakistan. The grand Mufti was accompanied by the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic.

It was agreed in the meeting that a MoU for the mutual cooperation in the field of education and exchange of experiences shall be materialized soon to enhance these bilateral ties practically.

During the meeting, The IIUI Rector extended a warm welcome to the Grand Mufti, expressing heartfelt congratulations on his forthcoming receipt of the Sitare-e-Quaid-e-Azam Award on March 23rd, conferred by the President of Pakistan.

She appraised him about the services, role, vision and future goals of university as well as briefed about the faculties of the universities in addition to the presence of international teachers and students. On the occasion, the Grand Mufti presented a rare manuscript of the Holy Quran, while the IIUI Rector presented a university souvenir to the esteemed Grand Mufti.

