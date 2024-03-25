Navy rescues 8 Iranian fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy War Ship safely rescued 8 Iranian fishermen from open sea after uncontrollable fire occurred on their boat.

The distress call from Iranian fishing boat reported massive uncontrollable fire onboard for assistance to rescue the 8 member crew abandoning the boat.

PNS YARMOOK while operating in vicinity of the unfortunate boat, immediately dashed to handle the situation. Despite heavy fire on the vessel, PNS YARMOOK not only safely rescued all 8 crew members from the Sea but also controlled the fire onboard the blazing vessel by using its own modern firefighting equipment.

