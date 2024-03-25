PDP says country does not need new loans

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has said the debt trap is becoming deadlier with every passing day and sadly the new government is also bent on getting more loan programs from the IMF, which is just unfortunate.

The country doesn’t need any new loans but to break the debt trap.

He also demanded from the chief of army staff Gen Syed Asim Munir to set up a powerful national body on the pattern of the SIFC to break the debt on the emergency basis.

In a statement, he said though the country has won freedom due to the struggle of our freedom fighters, but it still faces an economic slavery.

He paid rich tribute to the great freedom fighter hero, Soriah Badshah Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi, who was remembered on his martyrdom anniversary, March 20, by the people of Sindh. He said sadly on this day the government did not arrange even a single event to pay homage to this great hero, said he said.

He said our country today faces economic slavery and we need another Soriah Badshah to fight this slavery.

He said this year mnay public events were arranged on the platform of PDP and other forums to remember the Soriah Badshah Pir Pagara in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam and other places but sadly this hero was forgotten by the government. He said Soriah Badshah was a rebel and he fought British Imperialism. He said as many people sitting in the government still have sympathies for the former British rulers, they are too shy even to utter the name of the Soriah Badshah.

He said that the government of Sindh should name the Dow medical college and university after the name of the Soriah Badshah, file a reference in the Supreme Court to review the case of the Soriah Badshah on the pattern of the Bhutto case and announce official holiday on his martyrdom anniversary.

