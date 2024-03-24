KP seeks utilising Punjab's expertise in health system

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said on Saturday that the professional and technical expertise of Punjab in the health sector will be utilized for the improvement of the health system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this during a meeting with the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazeer.

Khawaja Imran Nazeer said that both provinces will benefit from each other's systems in the health sector. He said that setting aside politics; both provinces will serve the public together to strengthen the health sector.

Later Kh Imran Nazeer chaired a high-level meeting to review the health system being launched in the province. He observed that a province cannot be free from spurious medicines until fool-proof system is in place in other provinces.

He said that the revamping of all DHQ and THQ hospitals in Punjab will be completed by March 2024, adding that all the structures of BHUs and RHCs will be made according to the same design.

On this occasion, KPK Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah lauded the modern equipment and upgradation in the health system of Punjab. He said the health sector is also being upgraded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the provision of quality and affordable medicines in the country is the basic right of the people, which should not be compromised. He also reiterated to work together.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Minister of Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the health system and health insurance model of Punjab. Special Secretaries of Health Department, representatives of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Additional Secretaries, DG Drug Control, CEOs Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, PHFMC and other project directors were present.

Earlier, KPK health minister visited the Drug Testing Labs and inspected its various departments. The visiting health minister also visited Hepatitis PCR, TB BSL-3 labs and reviewed the available facilities. The provincial minister also went to the FM studio, participated in the live program and recorded his message.

