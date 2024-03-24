AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
DFML 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2%)
DGKC 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.4%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.62%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
HBL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.82%)
HUBC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.14%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.13%)
OGDC 119.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-2.37%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.94%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (7.52%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 106.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.26%)
PRL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3%)
PTC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.6%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.58%)
TPLP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.13%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,692 Decreased By -67.8 (-1%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By -335.6 (-1.49%)
KSE100 65,417 Decreased By -314.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,535 Decreased By -197.1 (-0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-24

KP seeks utilising Punjab's expertise in health system

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah said on Saturday that the professional and technical expertise of Punjab in the health sector will be utilized for the improvement of the health system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said this during a meeting with the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Khawaja Imran Nazeer.

Khawaja Imran Nazeer said that both provinces will benefit from each other's systems in the health sector. He said that setting aside politics; both provinces will serve the public together to strengthen the health sector.

Later Kh Imran Nazeer chaired a high-level meeting to review the health system being launched in the province. He observed that a province cannot be free from spurious medicines until fool-proof system is in place in other provinces.

He said that the revamping of all DHQ and THQ hospitals in Punjab will be completed by March 2024, adding that all the structures of BHUs and RHCs will be made according to the same design.

On this occasion, KPK Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah lauded the modern equipment and upgradation in the health system of Punjab. He said the health sector is also being upgraded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the provision of quality and affordable medicines in the country is the basic right of the people, which should not be compromised. He also reiterated to work together.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Minister of Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the health system and health insurance model of Punjab. Special Secretaries of Health Department, representatives of Punjab Healthcare Commission, Additional Secretaries, DG Drug Control, CEOs Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, PHFMC and other project directors were present.

Earlier, KPK health minister visited the Drug Testing Labs and inspected its various departments. The visiting health minister also visited Hepatitis PCR, TB BSL-3 labs and reviewed the available facilities. The provincial minister also went to the FM studio, participated in the live program and recorded his message.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Khawaja Imran Nazeer Syed Qasim Ali Shah PHFMC

Comments

200 characters

KP seeks utilising Punjab's expertise in health system

Ease of doing business: Aleem-led panel to articulate strategy

Govt to implement five-year road map for economic progress: Dar

Major transformation: SECP removing technical glitches

DEEP, SBIP projects: WB approves $149.7m financing

IMF asks FBR to review tax incentive regimes

Anti-piracy operations: 27 Pakistanis among 102 rescued, claims Indian navy

Article 199: SC says high courts don’t have suo motu power

Pakistan Day Parade ceremony: President says there will be no compromise on national sovereignty

Defence minister meets Zardari: Islamabad, Riyadh reiterate resolve to work together

Pakistan Day celebrated

Read more stories