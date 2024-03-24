FM Dar, FO condemn Moscow attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow in which more than 140 people were killed or dozens other injured.

I strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Moscow and pray for the victims and their families. At this hour of national tragedy, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a statement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also strongly condemned the attack and expressed deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow.

We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims, she said. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation, she added.

