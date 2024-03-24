AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Rising number of robberies irks traders

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2024 03:02am

KARACHI: Traders on Saturday voiced concerns over the rampant disorder in the province, seeking immediate intervention of the government and the Chief of Army Staff to wipe out the “bandit rule”.

The All City Tajir Ittehad Association has urgently called for a clampdown on the rampant banditry in Sindh, showing their profound concerns over the government’s writ diminishing against the outlaws.

The meeting gathered members of the association to discuss the escalating security problems in Sindh that are also affecting traders. Chairman of the association Sharjeel Goplani presided over the sitting.

He expressed grave distress over the surge in banditry incidents targeting traders and citizens alike. Over the past two months, more than 200 individuals have fallen victim to banditry, with only 50 being released after ransom payments, the meeting was told.

Pointing fingers at the provincial government’s lacklustre approach towards maintaining law and order, he said, adding that the emergence of a “banditry industry” in Sindh is plunging the region into chaos.

