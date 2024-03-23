Imad Wasim takes back retirement from international cricket

Imad Wasim retracted his retirement from international cricket on Saturday and declared himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"I am happy to announce that, following my meeting with PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format leading up to the ICC T20i World Cup 2024," he wrote in a post on social networking platform X today.

In November of last year, Wasim declared his retirement from international cricket.

Thanking the PCB for "reposing trust in me," he said he would do everything in his power to honor his country. First and foremost, Pakistan!

Wasim played for Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is after making his debut on the international scene against Zimbabwe in May 2015. Throughout his international career, he amassed 1,472 runs and claimed 109 wickets.

Wasim was a member of the Islamabad United team that advanced to the HBL Pakistan Super League championship game on Monday night. He took five wickets in the final, and he had already delivered three consecutive match-winning performances for United with the bat and the ball.

Though Wasim remained coy about a possible international return, he felt there was still some cricket in him.

After the final, Wasim stated, "I wasn't feeling it would be my best event tournament but wanted to make an impact but glad it went so well for me."

"I'm trying to give as much as I can, and I think that playing cricket makes me happy. I'm fit. I still have four or five years remaining to play cricket," he stated.