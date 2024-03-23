AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Erdogan condemns ‘heinous terrorist attack’ in Moscow

AFP Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:08pm
This handout photograph taken and released by Russian Emergency Ministry on March 23, 2024 shows rescuers working inside the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph taken and released by Russian Emergency Ministry on March 23, 2024 shows rescuers working inside the Crocus City Hall, a day after a gun attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. Photo: AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday condemned the “heinous terrorist attack” in a Moscow concert hall that left 115 people dead.

Turkiye has growing ties with Russia and Erdogan often speaks on the phone with President Vladimir Putin as he seeks to mediate between Moscow and Ukraine.

“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians,” Erdogan told a public rally in the capital Ankara.

Gun attack at Moscow concert leaves at least 40 dead: authorities

“Terrorism is unacceptable no matter who it comes from or who the perpetrator is.”

Erdogan said Turkiye shared Russia’s pain, adding: “We’ll continue to fight against terror, the common enemy of the humanity.”

Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people – including four gunmen – over the Crocus City Hall attack claimed by the Islamic State.

