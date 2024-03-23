AIRLINK 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.07%)
Efforts and services of HRUF and SFA Library lauded

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

KARACHI: Human Rights Unity Foundation (HRUF) of Pakistan and Sobho Faqeer Abro (SFA) Library at Autobahn Hyderabad are working for the betterment of the community by serving with right based and inclusive approach without any discrimination, said Akhtar Ali Surhio, Director Information (Press Information) while in meeting with M Suleman Abro – organizer of Human Rights Unity Foundation (HRUF) of Pakistan and SFA Library at Autobahn Hyderabad.

He said that Abro is very committed person and literary figure in the literary circle and his services for human rights and education are significant. He established SFA library named after his late father Sobho Faqeer Abro and actively organizing and participating in Human Right activities on the platform of HRUF. He further said that HRUF and SFA library play vital roles for uplifting the concerned community and will continue their efforts for the betterment of the society.

On this occasion, Suleman Abro – President Human Rights Unity Foundation (HRUF) of Pakistan and organizer SFA Library, told HRUF and SFA Library serving the humanity and community since the last 13 years and efforts are being continued with the same spirit. He also appreciated Akhtar Ali Surhio for his cooperation in providing books and publications since the last few years and also for his kind support. After meeting, Akhtar Ali Surhio, Director Press Information presented the Appreciation Shield to Suleman Abro on successfully completion of thirteen (13) years of service for the community and humanity on the platform of HRUF and SFA Library.

