Minister orders strict monitoring of prices of essential commodities

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2024 05:41am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh minister for Irrigation and food Jam Khan Shoro said that all the officers of concerned departments should check the price list of essential commodities and fine should be imposed on hoarders and other culprits who sell commodities on their own rates.

The Minister said that in a meeting with CM Sindh it was decided that the elected representatives of the areas will be available as the district administration need their help in any matter.

Today he was presiding over a meeting with officers of all lined departments at Commissioner Office Hyderabad. He said that media is portraying price hike and poor performance of government so make strategy to disseminate the positive news about the step taken by the District Administration. He said that it’s our top priority to ensure the price of essential commodities at any cost and we have to redress public cry in this regard.

He said in Pakistan inflation has increased and the economy of country is in recession, this created problem of law and order in the province and this price hike in Ramazan is also a big problem. He said that Chief Minister Sindh is very serious to ensure the government fixed price of all essential commodities.

He said that law and order situation in the province is deteriorating and Chief Minister Sindh nominated him as Focal person of Hyderabad Division to supervise the price of items in Holy Month of Ramazan.

The Minister directed to the all lined departments to check the price of vegetables and fruits from the Sabzi Mandi and compare it with the market price. He said that Government has announced 5000 Rupees for the less privileged families but its trickledown effect is not seen due to price hike.

